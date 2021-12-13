Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $182.08 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 105,550 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $182,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

