Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $230,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the second quarter worth $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $90.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

