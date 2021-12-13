Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Medtronic worth $304,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 188,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $12,009,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

