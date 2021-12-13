Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $297.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.83 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.