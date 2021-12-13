Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

