Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

