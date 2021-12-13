Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 80.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,902 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 453,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

