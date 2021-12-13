Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 107,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 322.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

