Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $176.73 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average of $174.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

