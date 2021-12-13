Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,077,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.