First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of GM opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.