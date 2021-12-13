Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 322,395 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 322,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kinder Morgan worth $97,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

