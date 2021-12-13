Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 71.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.