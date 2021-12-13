Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.56 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

