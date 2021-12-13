Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $203,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,666,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $102,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,261 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,083,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,296 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 394,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

GOLD opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.