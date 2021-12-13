Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

