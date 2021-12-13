$0.18 EPS Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies are going to split on the morning of Friday, December 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 17th.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

