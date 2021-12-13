Brokerages Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) PT at $17.78

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

CURI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.54. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

