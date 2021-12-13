StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 80,000 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,416.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.