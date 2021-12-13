Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of ViacomCBS worth $110,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

