TCW Group Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 308,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,264,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,395,000 after acquiring an additional 456,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514,818 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,072 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

