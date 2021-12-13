TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of KB Home worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after buying an additional 79,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 16.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $44.61 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

