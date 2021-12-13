1,898 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

