TCW Group Inc. Invests $4.17 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $19,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $466.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $476.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

