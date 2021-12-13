TCW Group Inc. Buys 692 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $431.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.11 and its 200-day moving average is $392.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

