TCW Group Inc. Sells 17,744 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $152.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

