Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $270.67 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.