Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stake Cut by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.