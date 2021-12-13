1,478 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE DLR opened at $167.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

