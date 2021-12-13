West Family Investments Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

