West Family Investments Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

