Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $171.36 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

