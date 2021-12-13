Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $113.21 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

