West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,850,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

