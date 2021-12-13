Strs Ohio Acquires 15,105 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $215.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

