Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

NYSE:LAD opened at $288.67 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.