Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several brokerages have commented on GRTX. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,290 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.36 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.