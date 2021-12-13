40,082 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

