J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.