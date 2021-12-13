J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 8.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $454,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 578.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $216,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.