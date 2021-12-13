Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $22,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $466.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $301.67 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.