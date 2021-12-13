PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $187.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

