Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $181.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.46, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

