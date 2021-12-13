New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,332 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.