Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$30,690.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53.

Ignacio Llerena Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$29.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$27.97 and a 1 year high of C$50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.86. The firm has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

