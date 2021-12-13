New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.80 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 111,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

