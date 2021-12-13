New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $114.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

