New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,629 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,629 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

