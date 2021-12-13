Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $344.88 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

