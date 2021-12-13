Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 38.3% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 504,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

